Bann Akayo of Atkinson has been recognized for their contribution to the preservation and promotion of the séwinal tradition for over 25 years.

The séwinal band was honoured at the 5th edition of the Waraka Séwinal Festival held in Atkinson on December 17, 2016.

A plaque of recognition issued by the Waraka Séwinal Festival Committee and the Atkinson/Antrizle Village Council was presented to the group during the Séwinal Festival concert by the Parliamentary Representative for Salybia and Minister for Kalinago Affairs Honourable Casius Darroux.

In his remarks following the presentation, Band leader Alixon “Aka” La Ronde said he was humbled to receive this award on behalf of the band. He also recognized former members including the late Alfred “Saxo” Laurent, Emmanuel Bo Durand, Ashton Graneau, Roderick Durand, Evalina Durand and Nicholson Viville who were part of the journey and urged the younger generation to take up the mantle, to continue the séwinal tradition.

In 1990 Bann Akayo released a recording of séwinal music entitled Mizik Séwinal which created a new awareness of the séwinal tradition among the general population. Today, this album continues to be one of the signature albums of the Christmas festive season. Though the band is associated with séwinal, it has a typical jing ping repertoire and participates in Independence Cultural Competitions. Bann Akayo was recognized by the National Cultural Council for its contribution to the preservation of traditional music. The current band members are Alixon “Aka” Laronde, Gregory “Wochla” Rabess, Gabriel Kenny Eusebe, Melchor Durand and Albert Durand.

Also receiving awards at the séwinal concert were former Village Council Chairman Anton Laville, Regina Antoine and Gilbert “Gilo” Laville. They were presented with plaques in recognition of their contribution to the development of the community. Previous séwinal festival award recipients include Emmanuel “Bo” Durand, Alice LaRonde and the late Reginald “Jiji” Antoine. Certificates of appreciation were also issued to various members of the community.

This year’s séwinal concert featured performances by Bann Akayo, Karina Cultural Group, Karifuna Cultural Group, Tosh and Combo, Willis Joseph, Wochla (Gregory Rabess), Paulinus Frederick and the XO Dancers. The concert was followed by a street party featuring the Swinging Stars and WCK.

The festivities went on till daybreak in keeping with the séwinal tradition.

The festival was supported by the Office of Prime Minister which provided $15,000 towards the event. Other contributors to this year’s festival include the Ministry for Youth, Sports, Culture and Constituency Empowerment, Ministry of Tourism, Discover Dominica Authority, DOMLEC, PetroCaribe, FLOW, Air Sunshine, Marigot Credit Union, A.C.Shilllingford and National Development Foundation of Dominica.

The Waraka Séwinal Festival is an annual event held under the auspices of the Atkinson/Antrizle Village Council and the Waraka Sewinal Festival Committee.

This year’s festival was celebrated under the theme, “Strengthening Culture and Togetherness through Christmas Cheer”. Waraka is the Kalinago name for Atkinson.