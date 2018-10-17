Singer and Songwriter, Barbara Bully-Thomas, has released a new song to commemorate Dominica’s 40th Anniversary of Independence.

The song is entitled “Mademoiselle Laline.”

She stated that the song is about a young girl wishing to go to a dance in her neighboring village of Grand Bay.

“It is set post-Hurricane Maria when most of the roads had been impassable,” Bully-Thomas explained. “She needs to walk most of the way and so she is asking for the moon to shine so that she can see where she needs to pass. Her mind is set on catching the eye of a young man in Grand Bay whom she has seen before and who she feels sure will be at that dance/fete.”

The song was written by Barbara Bully-Thomas and performed by Maxine Alleyne-Esprit

Arrangers and musicians are Bird Bellony and Freddy Nicholas.

Listen to the song below.