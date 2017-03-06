Bouyon Monarch says enough not being done to promote genreDominica News Online - Monday, March 6th, 2017 at 9:31 AM
Bouyon artiste Carlyn XP (Carlyn Xavier- Phillip) was crowned the 2017 Bouyon Monarch and has received a cash prize $10,000, but she believes enough is not being done to promote that genre of music.
The artiste and those who competed in the Bouyon Monarch Competition this year were given their prizes last Friday.
She spoke to DNO after the ceremony saying that a marketing strategy is of great importance to get Bouyon out of Dominica.
“We need a marketing strategy that will get the music out, no only in Dominica, but also in the Caribbean and the wider world,” she stated. “We need more marketability in the music with the persons that are heading the marketing department especially in the music industry.”
She suggested that in order to keep the Bouyon music alive, the players along with their instruments, must be kept well.
“We really have to get the music out there, keep making Bouyon music, and not just making Bouyon music, but making music that is marketable, so that people can gravitate towards it,” she stated.
Carlyn XP believes the future of Bouyon is very bright.
Following the two days of street jump up that ended the Carnival season, there were complaints that too much Bouyon music was being played during the parade.
However, the Monarch believes that there can never be too much Bouyon.
“Bouyon music is Dominica’s own, if we don’t play it, who is going to play it for us? I don’t see why there should be any complaints that there is too much Bouyon music playing. First of all, it’s Bouyon bands on the streets, if you want different types of music, and we do, probably one should have different bands on the road,” she said.
She is in full support of Bouyon music being played “more than anything” during the Carnival season.
“We want to play it all year round, we are playing it all year round. So of course, you have to have Bouyon music,” she remarked.
Meanwhile, one of the organizers of the Bouyon Monarch competition, Larry Cambran, stated that there is a lot of hype and excitement to look forward to for the event in 2018, as it marks 30 years of the existence of Bouyon music.
“I want everyone to know that next year will be bigger, louder, more Bouyon, everything. You can think of it as a Bouyon festival. That’s where we are heading, and we know that the artistes are very excited about it,” he said.
‘Beno’ placed second in the competition and he took home $5,000.
A total of 11 artistes took part in the competition on February 18.
So who is supposed to do the marketing of the genre?
The managers/promoters need to understand the BUSINESS so that they can expose the artists and genre to outside audiences. That is how the artists and genre will get the exposure that Dominican artists need.
To say the genre needs to be marketed outside Dominica, is like singing in the wilderness. It is not going to happen on its own.
As an example. I organize a picnic every year that attracts mostly Dominicans, but we have a few non-Dominican supporters. I am a subscriber to Spotify and they have millions of songs in their catalog. I brought my tablet to the park and most of the songs that were played were not by Dominican artists. Someone asked why did we not play more Dominican music. The simple answer was that that music was not available on Spotify. Spotify even pays the artists when subscribers play their music. So there you go Carlyn.
Our Bouyon, and soca music needs to be created so that it is marketable, yes. And how do you do that? By making the lyrics appeal to the world. The lyrics can’t just be about Dominica and what goes on here. It means that the rest of the world cannot relate and thus will not support our music the way we would like them to. The lyrics will have to be about what happens in ‘the world’, not just our world.
This is the worse kind of music I have ever heard. It’s a shame that this is what was being played on the streets on carnival Monday and Tuesday.
what foolishness is this? This young mother needs to give her life to Christ and help fight
the demons that are sinking this country. What a waste of youthful life.
Listen lady, so long that bouyon soup has been around it is getting stale already. Don’t you think if it was that popular it would have found its own world market already and people like KKK would live in their mansions in Holywood?
Even Gordon Henderson with his music that is much more dated is doing better than them.
Music is best promoted by itself, that is why most adverts are accompanied by music or popular songs. I do not know what product you could promote with that noise passing for music.
the genre needs to clean itself up first. tremendous potential for it, especially as other islands have been stealing our style for years. it can slso easily be mixed with techno, dance and house music etc. the music is there, further than the vocal. i think we need to seriously start working on our lyrical content and delivery. Carlene congrats.