Bouyon artiste Carlyn XP (Carlyn Xavier- Phillip) was crowned the 2017 Bouyon Monarch and has received a cash prize $10,000, but she believes enough is not being done to promote that genre of music.

The artiste and those who competed in the Bouyon Monarch Competition this year were given their prizes last Friday.

She spoke to DNO after the ceremony saying that a marketing strategy is of great importance to get Bouyon out of Dominica.

“We need a marketing strategy that will get the music out, no only in Dominica, but also in the Caribbean and the wider world,” she stated. “We need more marketability in the music with the persons that are heading the marketing department especially in the music industry.”

She suggested that in order to keep the Bouyon music alive, the players along with their instruments, must be kept well.

“We really have to get the music out there, keep making Bouyon music, and not just making Bouyon music, but making music that is marketable, so that people can gravitate towards it,” she stated.

Carlyn XP believes the future of Bouyon is very bright.

Following the two days of street jump up that ended the Carnival season, there were complaints that too much Bouyon music was being played during the parade.

However, the Monarch believes that there can never be too much Bouyon.

“Bouyon music is Dominica’s own, if we don’t play it, who is going to play it for us? I don’t see why there should be any complaints that there is too much Bouyon music playing. First of all, it’s Bouyon bands on the streets, if you want different types of music, and we do, probably one should have different bands on the road,” she said.

She is in full support of Bouyon music being played “more than anything” during the Carnival season.

“We want to play it all year round, we are playing it all year round. So of course, you have to have Bouyon music,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, one of the organizers of the Bouyon Monarch competition, Larry Cambran, stated that there is a lot of hype and excitement to look forward to for the event in 2018, as it marks 30 years of the existence of Bouyon music.

“I want everyone to know that next year will be bigger, louder, more Bouyon, everything. You can think of it as a Bouyon festival. That’s where we are heading, and we know that the artistes are very excited about it,” he said.

‘Beno’ placed second in the competition and he took home $5,000.

A total of 11 artistes took part in the competition on February 18.