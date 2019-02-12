Bouyon video “Sa Ka Bay” breaks million view-markPress Release - Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 at 12:18 PM
Local Bouyon artist, Reo (Dario Sebastien) has racked up a million views for his hit song“ Sa Ka Bay” which features DJ Bling- a huge achievement and first for any Dominican Bouyon artist!
Within three months of its July 2018 release, the video had just over half a million views and the song has grown in popularity, resulting in even increased numbers for the artist. In the clip, Reo and DJ Bling (Casimir Wilson a Dominican based in Guadelope) party at various hotspots on the French Territory. The two highlight the song’s meaning by bigging up various clubs and venues frequented by Bouyon enthusiasts such as Petite New York, Cub Casanova and Pou Pon. Sa Ka Bay, loosely translated, means it has vibes and so the video, directed by Mighty Productions, captures that electric Bouyon energy.
Reo, a native of Colihaut, says he is super excited about the traction the video has received so far.
“Big up to all the fans supporting the vibes, especially those in Guadeloupe. Thanks for your support it just gives me the drive to do more for you. Now we aiming for five million!”
One of his managers, Tridel Edwin, says that the quick rise of the video highlights the popularity of the Dominica-created genre.
“Bouyon music is here to stay and in fact is growing. As shown by the quick rise in video views for the video, it is as popular as ever. Reo is the first Bouyon artist to break both the half million and million mark and to do it in such a short space of time is astounding.”
The 24 year-old burst on the scene in 2018 and has performed at local events to include Colour Me Fete, Colour Me More, Breakfast Fete and was part of the Just Do It Nuh Carnival Band. His popularity in Guadeloupe continues to rise and so far he has performed at over 10 events there.
Reo is known for singles such as “Corn,” “Kin Kin,” “Dominica I From,” and “Looters Paradise.” The “Sa Ka Bay” video is his second, with the first being “Looters Paradise” which chronicled some of the effects of Hurricane Maria on Dominicans. His latest hit “Dangerous” is produced by the WizZarD.
“Sa Ka Bay” was produced by Kruzan Beats and mixed and mastered by PHA and thaWizZarD. Reo is co-managed by Edwin of 365music.co and Rangi Frederick of EZBuy.
*direct links to the videos have been removed due to explicit content*
The videos are available via youtube
I’m happy for you Reo!
All you Negative Dominicans, the man song good. Jamaicans sing a bunch of …., yet we love their music, rappers, Soca Artists too. but all you listen and rush to see them at shows. yet you have a young man from Dominica getting recognition yet it’s not good enough. Bouyon is OUR music we should embrace it. all Bouyon cannot have the same lyrics.
lets be practical. i love dancehall but I dont listen to all dancehall artists, because there are those who sing rubbish. I dont like ALL soca or rap or rnb because of the same reason. So just like the other genres, i pick sense from nonsense. Just because he is DOminican does not mean i must like his music. Just because i love rap or soca and BOUYON doesnt mean i must like all the artists in these genres. I am an art lover, and this doesnt appeal to me or my tastes. your reasoning has no reason.
Ya Boy!
Trust Me
Good to see our young artist doing well. Bouyon is ours lets embrace it and push our young people to continue this positive trend in Dominica.
Seriously, I went on to YouTube to view this artist and his music and was shocked at the level of negativity and profanity that he represents and sings about while waving Dominica’s flag! Totally disgraceful misrepresentation of Dominica. But nothing new there, this is who and what we have become, uncultured, vile and debased.
that songs annoys the living hell out of me. it urks me to see how far we have fallen as a people. i see the youth revel in this like it is the best song out. our dj’s play it like its a super hit. but to me it is just trash. bubble gum music. use once and throw away.
I really think this is a good achievement, however, this song lacks substance and inspiration. I listened, this song is neither “coming nor going” as it relates to message. It is basically “counting sand” and “trying to catch the wind” – exercises in futility.
AMEN!!! This is the most annoying song for 2018. I dont get it. I really dont. To me he is not an artist, not yet at least. Just a guy trying to make a name for himself, which he has, so congratulations on your milestone, but your next should be perfecting your craft. stop making mediocre music which clearly lacks substance and depth. Im not saying use more words, im just saying use words with meaning which impact on your listeners emotions with proper delivery. tired of hearing you count your words like its nursery rhymes we singing. And yes you are from Dominica, but but try speaking properly in your songs for once. I dont mean speak with any foreign accent. I mean speak properly, like what you learned in school.
he should be happy he made that track with a francais… he would never get all that views