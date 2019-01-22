Joss Stone whose given name is Jocelyn Stoker, Brit and Grammy Award singer/songwriter, will perform at the Alliance Francaise de la Dominique from 7 pm on Tuesday January 22, 2019 as part of her Total World Tour.

Stone started her musical career as a teenager and her album The Soul Sessions was number 5 on the UK charts and reached the top 40 on the US Billboard Chart. In 2015, Joss released her Water for Your Soul album which was voted best reggae album by Billboard. She has recorded 7 albums.

The event tonight is being held as part of her visit to Dominica, and was planned by Joss Stone and her team as part of the 200 countries she hopes to perform in for her total world tour.

Discover Dominica Authority told DNO that, the event was an initiative based on a conversation with the CEO Colin Piper and Joss Stone and they are simply facilitating her and her team. Her performance tonight is only for people with invitations.

“Because she is a lover of children and her career has a musical background we extended invitation to schools who engage in music and some of the DDA, DFC stakeholders,” the DDA official stated.