Celebrated reggae artiste Mark Anthony Myrie (alias Buju Banton), first known for his dancehall bad boy image and later for his spiritual stylings ripe with Rastafarian references and conscious lyrics has been a free man since Friday, December 8.

According to CNN, he was released after spending 7 years in McRae Correctional Facility in the State of Georgia for conspiracy to possess cocaine and intent to distribute, he has since returned to his home in Jamaica on Saturday.

The question on everyone’s mind is when will Buju release new music? He has released a statement to the public saying, “I only want to be associated with my craft.” Further expressing that he wants to continue making music.

A track entitled ‘Love we need’ with vocals appearing to be Buju’s has been circulating via social media. His music producer Donavan Germain in a Jamaica Star article has denied that any new music has been released. Germain told the Star, “That is false, no new song has been released as yet,” adding that “There won’t be any new music until sometime next year.”

