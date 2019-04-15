Buju to be given all clear to enter Trinidad

Reggae dancehall icon Mark Myrie better known as Buju Banton ran into a legal road block in preparation for his upcoming concert. Buju’s “I am legend” concert set for Trinidad on Easter Sunday was in Jeopardy due to him being unable to enter the country because of his criminal conviction.
On 22 February 2011, Banton was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense and using communication wires to facilitate a drug-trafficking offense.
He was released from prison on December 7, 2018.
Speaking at a post-cabinet meeting on last week, Trinidad Minister for National Security, Stuart Young addressed the matter.
“Buju Banton falls foul of our immigration laws in T&T,” Minister Young said.
Minister Young also said to the media present that he had spoken to the organizers and asked that an application be made to the ministry of National Security adding that he would respond favourably.
“I am willing to give the application for the concert to go on,”.
The “I am Legend” concert takes place on Queen’s park Savannah on 21st April 2019.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
What’s wrong with these Caribbean leaders? Stop being puppets. Buju is a legend who has many compositions with messages that we all need. The economic benefit is tremendous. Stop being followers and welcome the Rasta with open arms. Dominica, hope you have started the negotiations to have him here for the Creole Festival!
Who cares? More importan that Tiger Woods won the Masters again. A really uplifting and positive story.