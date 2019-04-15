Buju to be given all clear to enter Trinidad

Reggae dancehall icon Mark Myrie better known as Buju Banton ran into a legal road block in preparation for his upcoming concert. Buju’s “I am legend” concert set for Trinidad on Easter Sunday was in Jeopardy due to him being unable to enter the country because of his criminal conviction.

On 22 February 2011, Banton was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense and using communication wires to facilitate a drug-trafficking offense.

He was released from prison on December 7, 2018.

Speaking at a post-cabinet meeting on last week, Trinidad Minister for National Security, Stuart Young addressed the matter.

“Buju Banton falls foul of our immigration laws in T&T,” Minister Young said.

Minister Young also said to the media present that he had spoken to the organizers and asked that an application be made to the ministry of National Security adding that he would respond favourably.

“I am willing to give the application for the concert to go on,”.

The “I am Legend” concert takes place on Queen’s park Savannah on 21st April 2019.