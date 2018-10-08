Roseau: October 4th – Newcomer to Dominica’s entertainment industry, Infinite Entertainment 767, is developing a socially conscious brand and differentiating its events by embracing government’s impending ban on single-use plastics. The company has teamed up with J. Astaphan & Co. Ltd. to stock its bars with biodegradable cups at its upcoming premium breakfast fete – Rize & Whine.

During the annual budget presentation in July, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, Dominica’s Prime Minister, announced Government’s decision to ban the importation of all single-use plastic and Styrofoam products from January 2019. However, the energetic team of promoters believes there is no error in accelerating their own use of environmentally friendly products.

“As we build our brand, ever so conscious of our goal, we have chosen to adopt key values that truly speak to the core of who we are and what our vision of this island should be,” said Malcolm Pendenque, a founding member of the company. “We wholeheartedly support our country’s move to ban single-use plastics and we have chosen to rise to their challenge by also banning the product at our Rize & Whine bars. This is necessary if we intend to protect and safeguard our environment.”

Deciding to use biodegradable cups was an easy call for Infinite Entertainment, Pendenque later added. The challenge however, was finding a local supplier with quantities to match the number of patrons expected at the event. Luckily, J. Astaphan & Co. Ltd. has been importing biodegradable, single-use products and other environmentally friendly substitutes since June 2017 – almost a full year before the ban was officially tabled in parliament.

“We had received a circular from the Government that indicated they had planned to impose a ban on Styrofoam in 2015, so we started the process of sourcing an alternative to the styrofoam containers,” said Jamaal Francis, Purchasing Officer at J. Astaphan & Co. Ltd. “It took us almost a year to source a brand with the full complement of products at the best possible prices. When we started back in June 2017, we were hoping to get things rolling, but unfortunately, we were hit by Maria.”

Though Astaphans’ marketing and advertising of its biodegradable products became more aggressive at the start of 2018, Francis admits that the biggest boost to sales occurred after the government’s impending ban was announced in July. To date, he cites the biggest challenge being faced by the company, and by buyers alike, as being the price differential between the biodegradable single-use products and traditionally used plastics and Styrofoam. However, Francis indicates that “we have worked hard to source and bring biodegradable products at even more attractive pricing than we have now. Additionally, we are ready to change completely to biodegradable tableware & plastic bags by January/February of next year.”

The Infinite Entertainment team will source all of their biodegradable goods from Astaphans. It is their hope that by taking the lead on implementing the policy at their events, they will encourage others to examine their own use of plastics and consider its negative effects on to the environment.

Rize & Whine is a being held at the Old Mill in Canefield on October 21. The breakfast inclusive fete features a diverse range of Caribbean entertainers, such as Jus Jay from Barbados – international DJ and Producer and finalist at the 2018 World Red Bull 3Style DJ Competition, DJ Payou from Martinique, DJ Levi Chin from St. Lucia, and the HypeMan from Trinidad, all performing alongside some of Dominica’s best names in the business, like Major Mystic, DJ Snow and the Unstoppable DJs. It is headlined by three-time Trinidadian Soca Monarch champ Voice – popularly known for songs like the “Year for Love”, “Cheers to Life”, ‘Far from Finished”, and will also feature performances from local artistes, Tasha P, Starsha, and Mr. Benji N2O.

Tickets for Rize & Whine are currently available at the Flow retail store and Print City (downstairs Kairi FM), and more details on the event can be found on infinite Ent 767’s social media pages; Instagram – @infiniteent767 and Facebook – www.facebook.com/infiniteent767.