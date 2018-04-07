The children are our future and on Saturday, April 07, World Health Day, Jolly’s Pharmacy is presenting the Seven Seas Child Wellness Fair.

We are hoping that this event will lessen Hurricane Maria’s wrath and the stress and trauma will long be forgotten. In this bid to normalcy amid calls for a resilient Dominica, let us focus on our children and celebrate them.

Anticipate a great day out and it’s an opportunity for parents and children to gather together and have fun with a special focus on health and wellness. We believe that wellness is a philosophy that should begin in childhood and we are targeting children from ages 3 to 12 years.

There will be entertainment, bouncing castle, lime and spoon, sack races, treasure hunt, face painting, fitness sessions, education and trivia sessions with lots of prizes to be won.

There will also be Food vendors on that day. Admission is Free, so come and enjoy a fun filled, family time at the Botanical Gardens. Let our Children be Children! See you there!