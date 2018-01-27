Calpso semifinal on tonightDominica News Online - Saturday, January 27th, 2018 at 11:37 AM
The stage is set, literally, at the New Town Savannah, for tonight’s semifinal showdown in this year’s calypso competition.
When the dust of the semifinal battle settles, only nine of the twenty semifinalists will remain standing to take on the reigning monarch, the Caressa on the night of the final.
The semifinal twenty includes Dice, Tasha P, Scrunter and Observer, Third Eye, Comforter, Checko, Trendsetter, Jamma B, Haxey, Lugars, Checker, Genius, Stefan, Bobb, Sye, Chris B, Jaydee, Shadow Flow and Alisha.
The show begins at 8.30 pm.
