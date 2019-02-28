The ten finalists dipped on Thursday afternoon to select the order in which they will be performing in the grand 2019 calypso finale which is scheduled to be held on Saturday March 1 at Windsor Park forecourt.

The order is as follows:

Danyan – 1

Sye – 2

Dice -3

Checko – 4

Hunter – 5

Observer -6

Bobb -7

Tasha P – 8

De Healer -9

Web – 10

The panel of jugdes includes Michael Augustine, Garford Joseph, Evelina Baptiste, Vernard Christian, Reginald La Fleur, Al monelle, and Patrick Pemberton as Chief Judge.

Julian Benjamin, Nadine Riviere have been chosen as reserves. Ian Dorival and Dave Llyod, who have not made an appearance for the season, are also part of the panel.

Val Cuffy returns as Emcee and with him will be Marja “Lady Star” Jeffers.