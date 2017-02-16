Nine women will take to the stage on Thursday evening to compete in the Calypso Queen competition at the Eddie Andre Carnival City in Pottersville.

The show is expected to begin at 8:00 pm.

The competitors will perform an original song in the first round of the competition and a song in tribute to either Boople or Leandra, who were well known popular Calypsonians and have passed recently, in the second round.

The comeptitors are reigning Calypso Queen Janae ‘Janae’ Jackson, Tasha ‘Tasha P’ Peltier, Royette ‘Royette’ Laurent, Mandissa ‘Mandissa’ Ducreay, Nachael ‘Nachael’ Walsh, Delah ‘Delah’ Gachette, Shirley ‘Lady S’ Charles, Alisha ‘Alisha’ Ducreay and Rhea ‘Stingray’ Lloyd.

The winner will take home a grand prize of $5,000. A total of $14,000 in prices will be distributed among the competitors.

One of the organizers of the show, Alex Bruno, said such cash incentive is the first for this type of event.

“Never before has Calypso paid women so much, and we are promising that the women will get this but we need their patronage to help us make it happen,” he said.

The show is being held in honor of the late Michael ‘Boople’ Lafleur and Leandra Cuffy.

Headline sponsor of this event is Flow Dominica, and other sponsors include Bulls Eye Pharmacy, Kubuli Tropical Shipping, and Dominica News Online.