Calypsonians choose performing positions for finalsDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at 4:04 PM
Genius will set the ball rolling at the biggest show of the Calypso season slated for Saturday as nine Calypsonians attempt to snatch the crown from reigning monarch Dice.
Newcomer Stefan will come in second, followed by Bobb.
Jaydee will perform in fourth place, followed by Janae in fifth place.Daddy Chess follows in sixth place, followed b by Webb in seventh place.
Daddy Chess follows in sixth place, followed by Webb in seventh place.
Reigning Calypso Monarch, Dice is to perform in eighth place, followed by Karessah.
Tasha P is set to perform at number 10.
Each Calypsonian chose their performing positions randomly at Calypso House in Bath Estate on Wednesday.
The Calypso finals will take place at the Eddie Andre Carnival City in Pottersville.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.