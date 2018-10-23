Preparations for the fourteenth hosting of CARIFESTA in Trinidad and Tobago are well underway. The sixteenth meeting of the Interim Festival Directorate (IFD) was convened at the Trinidad Hilton Hotel and Conference Centre where planning for CARIFESTA XIV was the main item on the agenda.

The IFD team also toured the various sites that will be used to host the festival in 2019.

The team visited the Queens Park Savannah, where it is being proposed that the CARIFESTA XIV Grand Market will be located, as well as the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), the Bishop Antsy High School which is the proposed venue for a Youth Village, and Queens Hall, which will be used for theatrical performances.

These are the venues where most of the events are expected to be held. Venues in the South, however, were not visited due to the flooding which is currently affecting Trinidad and Tobago.

CARIFESTA XIV will be launched at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Centre on Tuesday, October 23. Her Excellency, Paula-Mae Weekes, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, will deliver a Welcome Statement.

Dr. the Hon. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, will speak to Trinidad and Tobago’s readiness to host the Festival and provide an update on what to expect at CARIFESTA XIV.

Dr. Douglas Slater, Assistant Secretary-General, Human and Social Development, CARICOM Secretariat will bring greetings on behalf of CARICOM.

The CARIFESTA XIV Logo will also be officially revealed and one of the campaign jingles will be aired.

The formal proceedings will be followed by a short concert and cocktail reception. The event will be streamed live on CARICOM Today, the CARICOM Facebook page, www.ttt.live, the CARIFESTA Facebook pages, TTT Live Online and the CARIFESTA Website.

Planning for the Festival started in late 2017. A meeting of the IFD was convened by videoconference in April 2018, followed by a Meeting of the Regional Cultural Committee (RCC) in Guyana in June 2018.

An RCC working group meeting will also be held on Wednesday to continue the preparations.