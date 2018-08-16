Bouyon artiste Carlyn XP (Carlyn Xavier- Phillip) has described her recent performance in Belgium as a “great experience”.

The popular artiste and her band, who visited that country for the first time, returned to Dominica on Monday 13th August after spending a few days in Belgium where she was invited to perform at one of the country’s biggest festivals.

She was recommended to perform in Belgium by Val Cuffy.

“It was the first time visiting Belgium and it was a great experience,” she told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Wednesday.

According to her the band performed on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th, with both days attracting a huge crowd of people.

“When I came in and I saw the crowd I started panicking, butterflies in my stomach…little me on that big stage with all these people, ……they didn’t know who I was but when they announced me and everybody started to scream I said it shouldn’t be that bad,” she explained.

She went on to say that although there was a large crowd on Friday, the following day the crowd was even thicker, because the people had already gotten to know who Caryln XP is and the music she and her band had to offer.

“When we started to play, from the very first note, we just saw people flocking in,” she stated. “And from the very first song I didn’t waste any time…everyone came in until there were no space left in the building to accommodate people.”

She added, “When we were done, they wanted more.”

Carlyn XP said the response was phenomenal.

“They really enjoyed it and I appreciated them because they came out to have a goodtime and the response was phenomenal,” she said.

She said the band was well taken care of by the people involved in hosting the event and that too, she appreciated.

She said she plans to visit Belgium for the next festival.

Carlyn XP won the first ever Bouyon Monarch title in 2016 and was selected to compete in the Arrow Tribute OECS Soca Monarch Competition in Montserrat on March 16, 2016.

She also captured the Bouyon Monarch crown the following year.