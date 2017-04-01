Carlyn XP releases new songDominica News Online - Saturday, April 1st, 2017 at 1:46 PM
One of Dominica’s top female vocalists, Carlyn XP, has released a new song entitled Like Home.
In a YouTube post, the song is described as “the purest of all patriotic songs of Dominica , The Nature Isle of the World.” It states that the emotion & passion of the vocals radiate Carlyn XP’s love ️ for her homeland. “It speaks of it’s natural beauty, hot & cold water springs, clear flowing rivers , black sand beaches, lush tropical forests not forgetting it’s loving people.”
Like Home encourages everyone to “close your eyes, relax, move to the smooth groove, fall in love with The Nature Isle. An unspoiled natural gem, THAT IS DOMINICA.”
Carlyn, who is the two-time Bouyon Monarch of Dominica, uses a captivating reggae rhythm to render her latest release.
The song was written by Carlyn XP and produced by Leon St. Jean & Cornell Phillip. It is available at iTunes, Amazon and all other major download sites.
Click here for the lyrics of Like Home. The music video which was directed by Jawanza Stuart
and produced by Imperial Publishing, can be viewed below.
Very well executed, great artist.Big up the culture Jah bless.
very well executed,great [Artist] BIG UP THE CULTURE.
Respect. I like!!
Excellent song Carlyn. Unlike some people here who praise something because it was created by a Dominican, I truly liked the song and I immediately downloaded it.
Good work.
I should have mentioned: to the other artists who look to government or some nebulous entity to promote their music, produce good music, take it to iTunes and Spotify and you music will get exposed to the world. That is how you do it. Stop looking for an external force to promote your work.