One of Dominica’s top female vocalists, Carlyn XP, has released a new song entitled Like Home.

In a YouTube post, the song is described as “the purest of all patriotic songs of Dominica , The Nature Isle of the World.” It states that the emotion & passion of the vocals radiate Carlyn XP’s love ️ for her homeland. “It speaks of it’s natural beauty, hot & cold water springs, clear flowing rivers , black sand beaches, lush tropical forests not forgetting it’s loving people.”

‍Like Home encourages everyone to “close your eyes, relax, move to the smooth groove, fall in love with The Nature Isle. An unspoiled natural gem, THAT IS DOMINICA.”

Carlyn, who is the two-time Bouyon Monarch of Dominica, uses a captivating reggae rhythm to render her latest release.

The song was written by Carlyn XP and produced by Leon St. Jean & Cornell Phillip. It is available at iTunes, Amazon and all other major download sites.

Click here for the lyrics of Like Home. The music video which was directed by Jawanza Stuart

and produced by Imperial Publishing, can be viewed below.