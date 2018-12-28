“Christmas is for giving” and Carlyn XP is sharing in this tradition.

In the true spirit of Christmas, the popular singer visited The Giraudel Primary School, the same school she attended when growing up, where she donated school accessories to deserving students. She also made a donation to the Ebenezer S.D.A Primary School. A $500.00 cash donation and a handmade Chocolate Bouquet was also presented to the dance club of the Convent High School. The Dominica Infirmary received food stuff to aid in the caring of the

elderly.

Carlyn XP feels the need, as a Dominican, to support and encourage the youth. And as a registered nurse, Carlyn has a soft spot for the elderly and felt she needed to show her appreciation for their contribution to society. She intends to continue with this Christmas spirit of giving and encourages others to do the same.