There will be a Carnival 2018 in Dominica despite the ravages of Hurricane Maria.

CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority, Colin Piper, has announced that a plan is being put together for the staging of the event.

“So we are beginning to put a plan together for what Carnival 2018 will look like and that needs to be submitted to the honorable minister and then to cabinet and then we will be in a position to provide details on that,” he stated.

He noted that a number of options have been presented for Carnival 2018, “which will be determined based on expense, based on how ready the state is, based on how ready the private sector is to participate …a number of events for carnival were staged by the private sector.”

Piper noted that the DDA has already received word from the Dominica Calypso Association of their intention to host competitions.

“So that is good but we will have more information on that at a later date,” he said.