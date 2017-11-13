Carnival 2018 on the booksDominica News Online - Monday, November 13th, 2017 at 10:06 AM
There will be a Carnival 2018 in Dominica despite the ravages of Hurricane Maria.
CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority, Colin Piper, has announced that a plan is being put together for the staging of the event.
“So we are beginning to put a plan together for what Carnival 2018 will look like and that needs to be submitted to the honorable minister and then to cabinet and then we will be in a position to provide details on that,” he stated.
He noted that a number of options have been presented for Carnival 2018, “which will be determined based on expense, based on how ready the state is, based on how ready the private sector is to participate …a number of events for carnival were staged by the private sector.”
Piper noted that the DDA has already received word from the Dominica Calypso Association of their intention to host competitions.
“So that is good but we will have more information on that at a later date,” he said.
7 Comments
Doh worry there will be sponsorship. All events including Carnival Queen show will be sponsored either directly by Citizenship by Investment Unit or the companies directly benefiting from the proceeds. The other private sector really not needed. SHOW WILL GO ON FROM PROCEEDS OF PASSPORT SALE
Every man has a choice through his free will but this choice ends either when our life on earth ceases or When Jesus calls us on the clouds in the twinkling on an eye. If you are black, you must die a black man! So too we will all fall face down before the face of Jesus Christ! It is just a matter of when.
Are we ready to respond Him before His Glory? Do we really want to risk 80 years of mortal life here on earth against an immortal eternity?
I’d rather take my chances of living right, surrendering to God than living here in rebellion and falling out with God.
One thing i know for certain is that God awaits you with goodness and mercy but what i do not know is when my appointed time will be. Are we ready people? If you are not sure then you are not! Take you bible, Hit the floor on your knees and talk to God. He is a person….
Just tell Him your issues and He will respond appropriately, but be sincere in the heart.
All Glory, Honor and Praise to God through Jesus.
Please, please Colin, give it a pass this time. Our memories are still too raw for this kind of revelry. You are pushing people too far. I certainly can not forget! With the horror of Maria still etched so vividly etched on my mind a carnival bacchanal seems somewhat insensitive and tasteless.
Well stay at your home
Really? The private sector? Is that the same private sector which has laid off workers because of “no money” to recover from damages caused by Maria and looters? Yessah allu on that lil island just doh easy! The world continues to watch….. Fete till allu toufay!
“Carnival 2018 on the books”? Boy so too was 2018 World Creole Music Festival and I bought my ticket. Was their WCMF? Gason I not taking no chance with Dominica again as long as Skerrit is PM because it would take a blind person to not see Dominica is under a serious spell, if not curse and you just never know what to expect. Under Skerrit Christmas has been replaced by election season and evil men using Dec. 25 to fire bomb the house of GON Emanuel and wife inside. No wonder we even getting flood on Christmas Eve! Our Independence celebration has become a national day of mourning because hurricane and flood waters judging us, so it’s only time for Carnival to become another dreadful event as we continue to get warnings upon warnings about that evil thing we have by the name of ‘government’ but we not taking heed. So as long as this evil, corrupt and ungodly thing is out from office I not planning for anything in DA. We are under a curse and if we don’t want to hear we will feel.
Colin piper who back lol