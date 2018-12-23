Carsim wins againDominica News Online - Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 at 11:53 PM
A duet performed by the 2017 Christmas Song Competition winner, Carsim Birmingham and Shamica Sorhaindo has been adjudged the winning performance in this year’s competition.
There was no competition last year due to the passage of Hurricane Maria which also caused a shift in venue from a Maria-damaged Arawak House of Culture to the Old Mill CulturAl Centre at Canefield.
Vernella Henderson is the first runner-up while Julien Riviere placed third.
