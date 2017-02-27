Chalkdust is 2017 T&T Calypso MonarchDaily Express - Monday, February 27th, 2017 at 10:36 PM
Veteran calypsonian The Mighty Chalkdust, has won the calypso monarch title for a record ninth time. He moved ahead of the Mighty Sparrow who won the crown eight times. His song “Learn From Arithmetic” addressed the issue of child marriages.
Below is a video of Chalkdust’s performance.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
i love this song..the whole creativity about it..