Cheyenne Dewhurst, representing the Convent High School and sponsored by the Dominica Lotteries Commission has been crowned Miss Teen Dominica 2017. She won from a field of seven young ladies.

The pageant took place at the Eddie Andre Carnival City Sunday afternoon where hundreds of persons turned out to show support.

Cheyenne, who performed at number two in the five-round competition, won awards for Miss Photogenic, Best Speech, and Best Spectacular Creation.

First runner-up was Ashanti Alleyne from the Goodwill Secondary. She was awarded for Miss Amity, Best Talent and Best In Spectacular Wear.

The second-runner up was Lesean Bellot from the Dominica Grammar School who received the Best Response to Question award.

Britney Toussaint, from the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School, took the position of third runner-up. She copped awards in Best Evening Wear and Best In Evening wear.

Other contestants were Selena Edwards representing the Castle Bruce Secondary School, Furlisha Edwards represting the Pierre Charles Secondary, and Ashley St. Jean from the Portsmouth Secondary school.

Miss Tiffany Eloi of the Portsmouth Secondary school was the reigning Miss Teen Dominica for 2016.