Reggae On The Boardwalk Valentine’s Day edition is on tonight at the Strip in Lalay Coco which is located between Loubiere and Castle Comfort.

The show is being headlined by Jamaican artiste, Christopher Martin.

“This time we are doing something special for the Reggae on the Boardwalk celebrations for Carnival – Valentine’s edition show – organizer Miguel Labadie,” he said.

Labadie continued, “Coincidentally or should mystically it happens to be the birthday of the headline act Mr. Christopher Martin coming all the way from Jamaica to celebrate his birthday with us in Dominica.”

According to him Christopher Martin reaches out to just about anyone.

“We’re looking at a very diverse demographic but it’ll certainly be a treat especially the ladies and we’re asking everyone to have a great time, ” he remarked.

Labadie is calling on the public to turn out in large numbers for the event.

He promises that it will be an exciting show.

Performances will also come from D Major of Jamaica and Dominica’s very own Asha Thomas, among others.