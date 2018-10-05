After recently recapturing the nation’s attention with the spontaneous release of the eccentric music video for “PARANOID”, ColtonT is at it again no less than two weeks later with another release, the “Hunt My Own” music video.

Destruction from Hurricane Maria still affects production and the way of life for the people of Dominica today. With the situation worsening the existing state of limitations that artists have already been facing here on the island. With minimal resources, ColtonT still manages to supply his audience with quality material.

Earlier this year, ColtonT released the single “Hunt My Own”, which was produced by Kev Star Records and Dj Rinse out of Jamaica. The song quickly became a favorite with fans and continues to be well-received amongst a broader audience, receiving regular airplay on Jamaica’s top radio stations.

The “Hunt My Own” music video was entirely produced locally, here in Dominica, by Sheldon Casimir and Norris Francois Jr of U.N.I.T.E.

The story-driven music video opens on ColtonT in a conversation with his grandmother about being on the verge of giving up.

She pushes him to continue his mission, seeing that he has come such a long way, and stating that “doors and windows will open once he continues to work.”

The video was shot along the coastlines of Dominica starting from Gutter Community to Portsmouth, where ColtonT boards ‘R’s Sailing’ small vessel, in the end, setting out in search of his dream.

‘Ship Done Sail Steer We Ah Steer Right Now,” is just the icing on the cake of lyrics this single has to offer. With “Hunt My Own” ColtonT has evolved to a new level and is striving to appeal to a more mature crowd, while staying true to the same fun and dramatic approach he is known for.

See the video below.