Instrumental Dancehall Enigma ColtonT, launches his new music video for blazing single “THEY DON’T KNOW ME“, amounting to 11,500 views on Facebook within the first two hours of its release.

ColtonT has included a preview of his previously released single titled “GIVE IT TO ME” adding a touch of romance to the project.

“THEY DON’T KNOW ME” was released earlier this year, produced by ICM Records. The song quickly became a favorite with the fans and was well received amongst a broader audience.

“Hence, we decided to respond with a music video,” said ColtonT.

The video was produced in Brooklyn, New York by Suggestive INC.

Various lines from the viral video project are now trending in the streets and all over social media. With this single ColtonT has evolved to a new level appealing to a more mature audience.

Singjay tells his fans to expect the unexpected for there is no boundaries in entertainment.

Song is available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Spotify.

