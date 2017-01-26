For the first time ever a new event dubbed, “Cooler Fete” has been introduced to the list of activities for Mas Domnik 2017.

Another event, ‘International Artiste Night,’ has also been added to the calendar.

Cooler Fete is carded for Sunday 29, January at the Memory Lane Courtyard located on the beach in Portsmouth and is being organized by the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) in collaboration with Glenroy Jno Baptiste.

He explained the concept of Cooler Fete.

“You come out with your Cooler with a certain amount of drinks in it, you pay a certain prize at the door and you just have fun,” Jno Baptiste stated.

“This year’s Cooler Fete, which is one of the first ever organized by DFC and I am partnering with them on that, we decide to keep the ball rolling and make it a spectacular event.”

According to him, so far planning for the event is going ahead smoothly.

“This year what we are having is T-Shirt bands and other people who have activities for Carnival,” he said.

Jno Baptiste said further that those persons will also be given the opportunity to showcase whatever they intend to advertise or promote for Carnival.

He mentioned also that a number of bands and DJs are set to perform at the event which include, the All Stars Band from Petite Savanne, True Rhythm Band from Portsmouth, Dr. Miguel Labadie, DJ Spawner and RS Digital.

“We will also be having a few guest artistes,” he noted.

Jno Baptiste urged everyone to show up in large numbers to participate in the event.

He made it clear that drinks are limited to three bottles or liquor per person.

“We are limiting the cooler bottles, which is like any bottle of liquor to three bottles of liquor per person,” he revealed. “No beers allowed. We will be having also sponsorship from Carib Beer, so they will be providing all the beers for that day…”

He said the event will be hosted annually.

The event is expected to begin from 10:00 am and goes until 12:00 midnight.

“It’s more like a day activity during the early evening,” he explained.

The entry fee is $20.

Meantime, Eirdrynton “Major Mystic” James said on ‘International Artiste Night,’ a number of international and local artistes are expected to perform.

The event which is being presented by the Government of Dominica and the DFC is carded for February 3rd at Carnival City, now named after the late Eddie Andre.

“We have international artiste Ricardo Drue, international Reggae Artiste Daville, international Bouyon boss, Asa Bantan, Triple Kay International Band and Major Mystic,” he said. “It’s going to be a night to remember.”

Tickets cost $40 in advance and $50 at the gate.

Tickets will be available by Friday [January 27] at the DFC office and Depex Colour Lab.