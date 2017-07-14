In just a few hours time, patrons will get the opportunity to be entertained by a locally produced version of the acclaimed Broadway show, Once On This Island.

The first of three stagings this weekend is set to begin at 8.00 o’clock tonight at the Arawak House of Culture.

The play is being co-produced by Caribbean Theatre Network and the Sisserou Singers and is being presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) of New York. It is directed by Alwin Bully and choreographed by his daughter, Sade Bully. The musical director is Pearle Christian.

Once On This Island will be staged at The Arawak on Friday and Saturday from 8.00pm and on Sunday from 7.00pm.

Tickets are available at Bulls Eye Pharmacy, Valentines Store and from members of the Sisserou Singers.

Below are some photos of the cast during rehearsal.