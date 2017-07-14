Count down to local staging of Once On This IslandDominica News Online - Friday, July 14th, 2017 at 4:15 PM
In just a few hours time, patrons will get the opportunity to be entertained by a locally produced version of the acclaimed Broadway show, Once On This Island.
The first of three stagings this weekend is set to begin at 8.00 o’clock tonight at the Arawak House of Culture.
The play is being co-produced by Caribbean Theatre Network and the Sisserou Singers and is being presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) of New York. It is directed by Alwin Bully and choreographed by his daughter, Sade Bully. The musical director is Pearle Christian.
Once On This Island will be staged at The Arawak on Friday and Saturday from 8.00pm and on Sunday from 7.00pm.
Tickets are available at Bulls Eye Pharmacy, Valentines Store and from members of the Sisserou Singers.
Below are some photos of the cast during rehearsal.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Great Photos. Now in costume how spectacular I know they will be. Success and DNO please keep us informed as always