Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole Festival 2017 is expected to live up to the expectations of its patrons. The 8th annual event kicks off with a week of fringe events from May 28th – June 3rd, with the anticipated main stage event on Sunday June 4th, 2017.

The festival continues to gain interest island wide and throughout the region, and securely places Dominica as a destination of choice for festivities.

For the main stage event, carded for Sunday, June 4 at Fort Shirley in the Cabrits National, Park Discover Dominica Authority is proud to announce that this year’s headliner is Courtney Pine!

No musician more embodies the dramatic transformation in the British jazz scene over the past thirty years than saxophonist Courtney Pine. The ground breaking, multi- instrumentalist has led a generation of exciting and innovative players who have broadened their styles to take jazz out to a wider audience.

He has released 16 studio albums to date and continues to tour worldwide with his award-winning band playing clubs, concert halls and festivals from Glastonbury to Fuji Rock, Montreux to Cape Town. With his popular “House of Legends” set, Courtney is sure to thrill the Jazz ‘n Creole fanatics with its true creole island flavour.

Along with Courtney, Jazz ‘n Creole patrons are expected to see the stage come alive with Michele Henderson, Breve and Ti Orkest.

In just 8 years, Dominica’s Jazz n Creole Festival has already featured two Grammy award winning artists and numerous artists of local, regional and international acclaim, which all bears testament to future growth of the festival.