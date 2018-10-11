Credit Unions Bring Families together after Hurricane Maria.

On the third Thursday of October each year, since 1948, the global Credit Union movement

celebrates the forefathers, pioneers and general spirit of the Movement.

The celebration reflects upon the Credit Union movement history, highlights its achievements and recognizes

the dedicated work and shared member experiences. Ultimately, the celebration on that day

seeks to raise awareness about the benefits of membership, reflect on the tremendous

contribution that the movement continues to make in the lives of members, and get members

more engaged in the products and services.

One of the activities that Credit Unions in Dominica will observe is the highly anticipated Family

Fun Day event.

The festivities this year is scheduled to be in the scenic community of Dublanc on the Playing Field. On Sunday October 14th 2018, beginning at 12 Noon to 7pm, members will have the opportunity to learn more about the Products and services from participating Credit Unions while playing games.

Entertainment this year will come from various artists, Cultural groups and the popular Extasy Band. While members will not be competing for individual prizes this year, members are encouraged to fraternise and learn from sister Credit Unions success stories.

No entrance or participation fee is charged. Transportation to and from the event location is being provided by participating Credit Unions.

The event is coordinated by Corporate Enterprise Finance Facility Ltd., a company born out of the Credit Union Movement, dedicated to providing specialty products and Services to the movement in the OECS.