Creole Romance: When Steel Pan Meets JazzDominica News Online - Friday, May 26th, 2017 at 8:56 AM
Gregory Rabess (Wochla) in another of his video releases as part of DOMFESTA Celebrations and in the lead up to the Jazz n Creole Festival 2017 draws you into his (steel) pan jazz repertoire with Creole Romance one of his signature songs in this particular genre.
Creole Romance, written and composed by Gregory Rabess, is a pan jazz calypso groove.
This video features a live performance by Gregory Rabess at Word Sound and Power, Anchorage Hotel in May 2012, a fringe event of Dominica’s Jazz n Creole Festival.
The backing musicians include members of the band Shades of Green and Kalinago drummer Paulinus Frederick on djembe.
Gregory Rabess is a poet, singer, songwriter and musician from the Commonwealth of Dominica in the Eastern Caribbean.
2 Comments
thumbs up
positive vibes
keep it up
DA is in a cultural COMA. The Rights of the Dominican people are being slowly taken away from them.
We all have to come together to remove that BIG STONE (WOCH-LA) in the road blocking the positive advancement of our people. It’s now that BIG STONE blocking our road to Freedom and good governance. Yet those cultural officers see nothing wrong with all the wrongs going on. Those corrupt practices are undermining our cultural advancement. Rubbing shoulders with millionaires and billionaires? Giving support to our SALES of our passports, giving support to a few making millions from those sales will never make the lives of the marginalised better.
Some of those people in Dominica who once chanted down exploitation and oppression of the masses are today defending and protecting those who have turned our positive cultural values into a disgraceful state of affairs. The masses are oppressed more than ever. Jobs that they could do are awarded to foreigners. Shame.