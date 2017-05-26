Gregory Rabess (Wochla) in another of his video releases as part of DOMFESTA Celebrations and in the lead up to the Jazz n Creole Festival 2017 draws you into his (steel) pan jazz repertoire with Creole Romance one of his signature songs in this particular genre.

Creole Romance, written and composed by Gregory Rabess, is a pan jazz calypso groove.

This video features a live performance by Gregory Rabess at Word Sound and Power, Anchorage Hotel in May 2012, a fringe event of Dominica’s Jazz n Creole Festival.

The backing musicians include members of the band Shades of Green and Kalinago drummer Paulinus Frederick on djembe.

Gregory Rabess is a poet, singer, songwriter and musician from the Commonwealth of Dominica in the Eastern Caribbean.