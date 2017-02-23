Daddy Chess triumphs at Stardom Monarch of the TentDominica News Online - Thursday, February 23rd, 2017 at 10:05 AM
Chester ‘Daddy Chess’ Letang has won the crown at the Stardom Monarch of the Tent competition held on Wednesday night at the Strip in Lalay Coco.
Singing his song ‘Country Before Color,’ Daddy Chess was able to secure the top position as he presented the song in a creative and captivating way.
He said that he is overjoyed at securing the title of Stardom King.
“It was a good feeling. I went for it, I got it,” he said.
He last won that crown in 2008.
Daddy Chess, who is a finalist in the Calypso finals slated for this weekend, said his performance and song at Stardom was a good ‘springboard.’
Second place position went to Jenius, while Karessah grabbed third place and fourth place went to Janae.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
I do not think that Dice will retain the crown this year. There are guys who have much better material than him. Daddy Chest, Karresah and The Web are the front runners. Daddy Chest last won the Monarchy in 2001. That is a long famine. It is time to end it. Let it be this year,
Congratulations my friend…. Next is the calls CROWN on Saturday
I think Daddy Chess has a good chance to be monarch this year…Daddy, you have two solid songs and if you deliver them as you did last night; you can create an unexpected upset. Most people I have spoken too has already placed the crown on the current king or Karressah’s head; but I see an upset in the making…keeping my fingers cross