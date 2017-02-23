Chester ‘Daddy Chess’ Letang has won the crown at the Stardom Monarch of the Tent competition held on Wednesday night at the Strip in Lalay Coco.

Singing his song ‘Country Before Color,’ Daddy Chess was able to secure the top position as he presented the song in a creative and captivating way.

He said that he is overjoyed at securing the title of Stardom King.

“It was a good feeling. I went for it, I got it,” he said.

He last won that crown in 2008.

Daddy Chess, who is a finalist in the Calypso finals slated for this weekend, said his performance and song at Stardom was a good ‘springboard.’

Second place position went to Jenius, while Karessah grabbed third place and fourth place went to Janae.