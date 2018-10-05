Dancehall star Mavado to perform at WCMF 2018Press Release - Friday, October 5th, 2018 at 10:52 AM
One of dancehall’s biggest stars, Mavado is expected to light up the stage during the 20th Edition of the Dominica World Creole Music Festival when he performs on Friday 26th October, 2018, at Festival City, Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Roseau, Dominica.
The Jamaican deejay, singer and song-writer joins an illustrious list of reggae and dancehall artistes to perform at the region’s leading indigenous music festival, bringing his crafty lyrics, high energy, world acclaim and large fan base to the festival city.
Mavado, whose real name is David Constantine Brooks, was raised in Kingston, Jamaica’s Cassava Piece Community. Growing up in the 90’s he looked up to artistes such as Bounty Killer who inspired him to work in the dancehall genre.
Bounty would later serve as mentor and took him under his wings to show him the ropes of the music industry and introduced him to his manager. He decided to name himself “Mavado” after the Swiss watch company, Movado.
Mavado is an award-wining dancehall artiste who has collaborated with several leading artistes including Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, Ludacris, Akon, Jay Z among others.
In 2016, Mavado’s song, Progress was featured on DJ Khaled’s “Major Key” album, a 14 track album. The album was nominated for a Grammy award on the “best rap” album category. The dancehall star has had a number of his hit singles over the years on the Billboard Chart and has been featured heavily on R&B/Hip-hop radio in the US and around the world.
Mavado’s star is sure to shine when he appears on stage at the WCMF 2018 and delivers his many hits and powerful renditions to his fans and lovers of dancehall and Caribbean music.
4 Comments
FYI, Groovers is on the Saturday night
So every year you want to hear those three people you mentioned then? All you Dominicans are like stuck records. Just like to hear the same music year in year out like is one cassette or cd or playlist all you have. switch it up man. We can have the ophelia and groovers et al allll throughout the season at various venues like them bord la mer and festival dwivay and dem ting. if that is possible, but the stage set already.
But Colton T not on the lineup. Support the youth!!!
40 years as a politically independent nation…our biggest event for the so called Reunion Celebrations. …no WCK, no Ophelia, no Grooves….what a shame