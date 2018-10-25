A daytime event has been launched by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture in the absence of Creole In the Park (CITP) which will not be staged this year.

The event dubbed, “Creole Rendezvous” is one of the newest events on the 2018 Independence Calendar of Activities.

The announcement was made by Cultural Officer, Earlson Matthew, during the second World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall on Wednesday.

Last week, telecommunications company, Flow, the organizer of CITP, announced in a release that the event will not be staged this year.

The release stated that one year after the massive destruction of Hurricane Maria, the company which experienced severe damage to both its mobile and fixed network infrastructure, has been battling with delays in restoration of service to customers in certain areas and is making this its number one priority.

Flow’s General Manager, Jeffrey Baptiste, said the company’s goal is to fulfill its commitments to customers to provide super-fast broadband connections and to launch a superior television product in the market.

Creole Rendezvous is the Ministry of Tourism and culture’s effort to fill the gap created by the absence CITP.

“With the assistance of various strategic private sector partners the 4-day event seeks to compliment the flagship World Creole Music Festival as it reverts to the original vision of a daytime event that showcases exclusively local contents and performances,” said Earlson Matthew of the Cultural Division.

He said the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and the Government of Dominica, by extension, would like to officially recognize and thank FLOW for their “unwavering contribution to the successful development of a daytime event that can now be looked upon as indispensable.”

Matthew said the event will adopt a familiar 4-day format with an assortment of themes in line with the rediscover Dominica campaign.

He said from a tourism standpoint, the days visitors will spend on island, will increase revenue earned by all stakeholders, “as well as give these visitors the full Creole experience.“

“The event will provide a platform for local artistes to showcase their talent as well as an opportunity to share and preserve seemingly endangered traditions to a very large and diverse audience,” he remarked.