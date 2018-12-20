As preparations near completion for the 2018 DBS Christmas Song Contest, it is being promoted as an event that families can look forward to.

The show will be held at the Old Mill Cultural Center from 7 pm on Sunday, 23rd December.

DBS Radio has been staging the Christmas Song Contest for the past 30 years but it was put on hold last year, due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.

DBS Programme Director, Ivona Lugay, told DNO in an interview, that “the contest can be seen as an avenue to nurture talents and to witness creativity on stage. It creates a form of exposure for artistes and [is] serving as a spring board to other events, calypso in particular.”

She added, “This year, there are nine participants in the competition but ten will be on stage. The participants are Claudia Lavinier -Grand Bay, Willis Joseph – Kalinago Territory, Ensworth Durand- Castle Bruce, Vernella Henderson – Picard, Julian Riviere – Mahaut, Carsim Birmingham and Shamica Sorhaindo, Symes Alexander -Riviere Cyrique, Listan Edwards and Cyril Henderson.

According to Lugay, well-known local band, Signal Band, “who was happy to assist in the competition,” will be accompanying the contestants. She said that there will also be guest performances from Signal Band and other artistes.

“People can expect new things at the show this year, guest performances from signal band and other artistes. The prize for the winner is upped this year and with the different sponsors coming on board, prizes will also be given to deserving people,” Lugay stated.

The DBS Programme Director says she hopes that there will be a good turnout this year and that the location does not provide any challenges because of distance. The show is usually held at the Arawak House of Culture but because that venue was affected by Hurricane Maria, the event had to be moved to the Old Mill Cultural Centre.

Lugay assures patrons that preparations have been made in case of bad weather; tents have been put in place to provide shelter and comfort to those who attend. She is encouraging people to come out and make it a family event.

The dip for positions for the show was conducted live on Thursday morning at DBS radio where each participant was asked to dip for a number to determine the order in which they will be performing on Sunday. Since all the participants were not present, members of the DBS song contest committee were asked to dip on their behalf.

Those present spoke of the excitement of their communities about their participation and the support that they have received so far. They also took the opportunity to speak about their songs and affirmed that they would use the opportunity provided by DBS Radio, to showcase their talents and stake their claim on the title of winner of the 2018 DBS Christmas Song Contest.