The Management of DBS Radio this year is recognizing bouyon in a more sustainable and meaningful way.

Bouyon Day will be observed on February 26th.

“This year management decided that they were going to recognize the bouyon in a more sustainable way, in a more meaningful way and so we came up with the idea of entertainment,” Manager of DBS Radio Cecil Joseph said while speaking at the weekly news conference of the Dominica Festivals Committee’s (DFC’s) held at the Prevo Cinemall on Wednesday.

According to Joseph, some of the best acts for the very first year will include, the Triple Kay Band, Signal Band, the WCK Band, Keks Mafia and Carlyn XP along with Asa Bantan.

He said proceeds from the event will go towards two causes.

“I met with the band and individuals yesterday and we have agreed that we will give a contribution, a minimum of $5 and anything else that you want to give, you give it to the organizers,” Joseph stated adding that the organizers of Bouyon Day would like to use some of the proceeds to assist in two areas.

“We would want to ensure that the young men of Newtown, that is the Football Academy, is given a meaningful contribution,” he stated.

The team is expected to participate in a festival for young boys in Guadeloupe. Joseph explained that they will be leaving Dominica at Easter time and DBS Radio saw the need to contribute.

The other idea Joseph said, is to put some money in a kitty, which would serve as a revolving fund which would be made available to a band each year.

“So every band that is going to produce or individual who is going to produce an album, the group of men and women that are part of the organization will determine which band or which group or individual will get that to enhance the production of their bouyon,” he explained.

The DBS manager pointed out that the intention behind Bouyon Day is not to have a fete but to make the music genre sustainable.

All local stations are being encouraged to play only bouyon music on Bouyon Day.

The live event is expected to begin at 6:00PM.

Organizers are still in discussion with the police for a possible location, so the public is being asked to stay tuned.