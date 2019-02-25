16 year old SMA 4th form student, Malik Darroux “De Examiner” with a song entitled “An example- written by SMA teacher Jerry Lloyd, was crowned 2019 calypso junior monarch at the Windsor Park Fore court.

He beat 8 other competitors to steal the coveted title.

First runner up was Jedan “De Jed” Jno Baptiste with a song “School Time” written by the late Michael “Boople Lafleur.

In 3rd place (second runner up) was Lauryn Charles-“Lauryn’ from the Goodwill Secondary School with a song -“Maria played Carnaval” written by Charmain Charles.

Next was Nickima Alfred “De Impress” with a song “Pray for Dominica” written by Sheldon Alfred.