De Examiner is junior calypso monarch 2019Dominica News Online - Monday, February 25th, 2019 at 7:56 AM
16 year old SMA 4th form student, Malik Darroux “De Examiner” with a song entitled “An example- written by SMA teacher Jerry Lloyd, was crowned 2019 calypso junior monarch at the Windsor Park Fore court.
He beat 8 other competitors to steal the coveted title.
First runner up was Jedan “De Jed” Jno Baptiste with a song “School Time” written by the late Michael “Boople Lafleur.
In 3rd place (second runner up) was Lauryn Charles-“Lauryn’ from the Goodwill Secondary School with a song -“Maria played Carnaval” written by Charmain Charles.
Next was Nickima Alfred “De Impress” with a song “Pray for Dominica” written by Sheldon Alfred.
