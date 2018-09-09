The second installment of the Roots and Soul Festival proved to be a series of mind-blowing performances from an incredible lineup of local and foreign artists.

The luxurious Royalton Hotel hosted the first night of the event on Friday, August 31st. Werner ‘Semi’ Francis brought that positive conscious vibes, starting off with the classic ‘Knocking on Heavens Door.’ Semi’s spellbinding voice charmed the audience.

Most especially those familiar with original hits like ‘Put Yourself in My Place’ and ‘Love is the Key.’ He gave mesmerizing renditions of Bob Marley’s ‘Could You Be Loved’ and topped it off with one of ‘Now That We Found Love,’ during which he coaxed the women and then the men in the audience to sing along…. ‘What are we gonna do…?’ A chorus of deep male voices erupted in the hall. So, what are we gonna do …

…With Deva Mahal who stunned during her first appearance on St Lucia’s stage. Deva, daughter of blues musician Taj Mahal, was simply alluring, giving chills to listeners as she belted out strong soulful vocals. Her ravishing outfit also stole the show.

She wore a golden triangular crown and looked like a true African Queen. Adorned in a black and white dress that flared at her thighs underneath a colorfully patterned wrap, she topped it off with sparkling silver heels.

Deva Mahal rocked out with hits like ‘Fire,’ and ‘Run Deep,’ drawing in the audience with her unique mix of blues and rock, and even showing off her guitar skills. This all while her backup singer displayed enticing other-worldly dances as she pelted out incredible vocals herself. The powerhouse singer finished off with a funky single ‘Optimist,’ rounding up her genre-defying mixture of sounds.

