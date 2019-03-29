Reggae recording artist, Devine Songz releases his first single of 2019, “The Best Thing”.

The ‘Best Thing’ is one of Devine’s original pieces, which he recorded in his home country of Dominica in early 2018. Songz released the single on March 15th 2019 on all media outlets including Amazon, iTunes, and Spotify. The video for the single can also be found on YouTube and all of Devine’s social media accounts.

Devine Songz is signed to record label VPal Music which is associated with VPal Records. The Best Thing was written by Songz himself, produced by Cornel Phillip, and mixed and mastered by RS digital. Devine also worked with a few musicians to create the master piece including Jade Bethem, former vocalist of the band Breve, Jussi Paavola on the saxophone, and Marxian Smith on the guitar.

The Dominican artist is continuing to dedicate his time to working with his management team Mamazboiz to create his first solo album which he plans to release in the near future. To continue following his journey, and looking out for future release dates, you can follow Devine Songz on all social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter) @DevineSongz.