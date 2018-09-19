Digicel has partnered with the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) to host the 20th Edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF), with a contribution valued at $200,000 in cash and kind.

Marketing Executive for Digicel Dominica Tyrella Alexander made the announcement at the first official press conference of the WCMF at the Prevo Cinemall on Wednesday.

She said plans to sponsor the event last year were put on hold because of Hurricane Maria.

“A year ago while we at Digicel had already signed contracts and making moves to sponsor the World Creole Music Festival, we suddenly had to sort of shelf those plans or let them all come to a halt, that is because our minds and hearts were in a different space, simply because we were occupied with what was happening at the time, just trying to ensure that our staff members and our family members were safe…,” she said. “But we can say that today exactly one year ago, September 19th 2018, we have a lot to be grateful for, we have definitely come a very long way.”

Alexander continued, “And so we are very happy to be here at this function to announce officially that we are ready to support Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival again.”

According to Alexander, forming part of the line-up is Digicel’s Regional Ambassador Machel Montano, “and part of our sponsorship we will see to it that patrons of the Creole Festival gain the best value leading up to the event and also during the three nights.”

Alexander indicated that the WCMF is seen as a huge part of Dominica’s culture, “and as we continue to commit to building back better, and we have in a number of areas, this is part of the process as well, and we just reiterate our commitment of support to the DFC [Dominica Festivals Committee] and World Creole Music Festival.”

The 20th edition of the WCMF is carded for October 26-28, 2018 in Roseau, Dominica.