Although he has just a few songs to his repertoire, DJ MJ, is already making himself known on the Bouyon scene.

He started in the music industry as a DJ only in his village of Grand Bay over ten years ago but recently decided to take a go at writing and performing songs.

By the look of it, Bouyon fans are enjoying the songs of this energetic performer.

“I have been in the music industry from 2007 in Bubble City, Grand Bay,” DJ MJ, whose real name is Marvin Jolly, told Dominica News Online. “I started DJing in the town (Roseau) area about three years ago and people started to get to know me better.”

While doing gigs in Roseau, he began observing other performers and began exploring ways of moving forward in the music business.

He admits that the move from strictly DJing to writing and performing happened “just like that.”

“There are so many DJs in Dominica, so I had to do something different,” he explained.

DJ MJ’s first song was one called, “I need to hear the microphone.”

But what really caught the attention of Bouyon fans was a song entitled “Coast Guard Base.” The song (video is below) was widely circulated on the social media and is being played at virtually every entertainment event on the island.

“It was my first big song,” he said.

Another song, “Wen dey seeing light,” is also hugely popular.

DJ MJ, who has performed in Guadeloupe and around Dominica, said that song relates to jealousy in the sense that when someone is doing something positive in life, people start talking and saying all kinds of things.

With these two well-liked songs under his belt, he is now looking to the future.

“I am going to continue because it seems to be working for me,” he stated. “I mean, I really want to further my skills to even reach a point of being like Asa Banton.”

See DJ MJ’s two popular songs below.