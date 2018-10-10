The Dominica National Lottery (DNL) has made a financial contribution towards Independence and Reunion this year amounting to $593,000.

This was announced by the Sales and Marketing Manager of the DNL, Ken George during the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) weekly press conference on Wednesday.

According to him, the DNL is very pleased to be part of the 2018 Independence activities.

He said one of the activities being sponsored is the Kweyole Rendezvous, which is being staged after FLOW announced that it was unable to host the event this year.

“These monies have been delivered, so for the season of Independence and Reunion the National Lottery has given to the various committees $593,000 and that is a jackpot of its own,” he revealed.

He said the mandate of the DNL is to assist sports and culture and good causes.

“We as a cooperative entity has to live towards that and so we find it fit this year, and we knew after Maria that a lot of companies would not be forthcoming, and that is why we are very proud to give $200,000 to Discover Dominica,” he explained.

George went on to say that apart of we giving the $200,000 to Kweyole Rendezvous, the DNL contributed $44,000 to the Independence opening ceremony.

“We gave another $120,000 and the Heritage Day in the Northern District another $25,000,” he explained.

Furthermore, George stated that The National Lottery has also stepped in and have given the stadium committee and those responsible for repairing the stadium, $204,000 to repair the facility.

He also mentioned that the DNL have given a lot of assistance towards sports.

“We do not have a profit line, whatever the revenue that we create has to go back towards the country, it has to go back towards education for good causes, we also give assistance under medical coverage,” he noted.