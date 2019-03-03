DNO is bringing live coverage of carnival activities from the streets of Roseau to you wherever you are, this Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Join us for live streaming of carnival in the streets from 4:00 am on Jouvert morning (Monday March 4) to the parade of bands and street jump up on Monday and Tuesday (March 5).

Readers will be able to access the live stream on the DNO web page, the DNO Facebook page and the newly-introduced DNO Instagram page.

This will allow you, our viewers, to interact with DNO in a whole new way while ensuring that you have access to our traditional offerings of up-to-date news and various content pieces. This will also allow us to provide you with specially tailored content and cater for increased engagement.

Instagram’s ever evolving tools will help in gathering insights while also increasing our ability to reach you with our posts.

It is DNO’s goal for this photo-sharing social media platform to facilitate greater communication and sharing with you, our audience and partners.