The seventh season of HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones (GOT) will be shown this Sunday, July 16th.

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama television series that has become one of the most acclaimed and most popular shows in TV history. It is based on the best-selling book series “A Song of Ice and Fire” by famed writer George R.R. Martin.

The Watchers on the Wall, a Facebook group of the show’s biggest fans that is based here in Dominica will be hosting a Watch Party for the said season start.

Dubbed as the “biggest Watch Party in the island” for the long and highly anticipated season 7 premiere of GOT, the event is set to happen at the KayPee’s Sports Bar and Grill, this Sunday, starting from 6PM.

Prior to the screening, enthusiasts gain free entry to socialize and engage in many fun-filled Game of Thrones-themed games and raffles for the chance to win various GOT-branded items and other prizes including a Lowell Royer original Game of Thrones painting.

The said Watch Party is expected to be an event to remember like the rest of the watch parties happening around the world this Sunday. It will be a great opportunity for all the members of the organizing group and other

fans of the show to huddle, witness and celebrate together the magic, the madness, and the excitement of the Game of Thrones universe!

The event is powered by EPIC Communications, Swirls Café, DNO, and MadhausX.

Valar Morghulis! Winter is HERE! – By: DDB/MadhausX, LZ, Watchers on the Wall GOT7WP core group