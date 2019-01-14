Dominica Bouyon on a roll: features in latest Machel/Motto releaseDominica News Online - Monday, January 14th, 2019 at 6:10 PM
Bouyon music continues its winning streak with a new song that was released by Trini Artiste Machel Montano and St.Lucian producer Motto.
Motto is fresh off his team-up with Dominica’s own Asa Bantan ,recently named DBS radio’s brand ambassador, and soca artiste Patrice Roberts, also from Trinidad.
The new song is obviously bouyon inspired sampling heavily from WCK hit “balance batty”. The promoters of the track have been boasting its bouyon roots from its release.
