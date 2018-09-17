Dominica film in Trinidad and Tobago Film FestivalDominica News Online - Monday, September 17th, 2018 at 10:02 AM
A film by Dominica filmmaker Alwin Bully will form part of the 13th annual Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF) which runs from Tuesday September 18th – Tuesday, September 25th 2018. The Short Film entitled “Oseyi and the Masqueraders” received the Official Selection stamp of approval and is nominated for the Festival’s Peoples’ Choice Award. One hundred and five films of varying lengths, from 26 countries, will be screened at various venues in Trinidad and Tobago.
“Oseyi and the Masqueraders” will have its World Premiere at Movie Towne (Port of Spain) on Wednesday September 19th at 3:30pm with another showing at Movie Towne (San Fernando) on Monday September 24th at 1:00pm.
Work on “OSEYI” started three years ago when the script was selected for production by the New York based Caribbean Film Academy (CaFA) which attracted funding from TIMEWARNER of the US. The rest of the finances were raised by CaFA and locally by Kaz Kweyol Productions.
The film is a coming of age story set against the backdrop of the Colihaut Bann Mové carnival tradition. It was filmed entirely in the village of Colihaut with a cast of local actors led by 11-year old Pacquette Langlais, in the title role. Internationally acclaimed Jamaican actress Leonie Forbes makes a special appearance.
“Movie makers are the new story tellers of the modern world”, said Writer/Director Dr. Alwin Bully. “They celebrate our history and culture in new and exciting ways.” He also said that through film and television, audiences the world over learn of each other’s landscapes, culture and lifestyles, thus fueling the ever expanding tourism industry. He hopes that Oseyi’s inclusion and nomination in this year’s Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival will act as an incentive to other Dominican filmmakers to enter their narrative films and documentaries in the many film festivals that exist worldwide.
The Dominican screening of “Oseyi and the Masqueraders” will be announced at a later date.
6 Comments
Congratulations! Looking forward to the film’s 1st screening in DA.
Congratulations to Alwin and Anita Bully for persevering over the years to fulfil the dream. Also just to note that Jamaican actress, Leonie Forbes, acted in another film shot in Dominica several years ago: ‘The Orchid House’ produced for British television Channel 4. Welcome back!
Positive news ..good job
Proud of my former English Literature and Art teacher Alwin Bully (and all those who formed part of this effort) for producing this importamt film on our culture! Well done and God bless !
Great Job. Efforts should be made for distribution by Oprah and Tyler Perry Studios.
If you want to piggy back on Mr Bully’s success hoping to enjoy the limelight good for you, But lets be informed thatMr Bully was hand picked by Prime Minister Patrick John to be the first Cultural Officer. Dr Bully was the Head Master at the DGS then.