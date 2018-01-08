The Official Media Launch of Dominica’s Carnival – Mas Domnik 2018, which took place last Friday, placed the minds of Dominican patrons and visitors alike, to comfort, as details of what is expected to be one of the most traditionally spontaneous Carnival was made available to the public.

Post Maria, many Dominicans have set out to rebuild and reaffirm relationships with a determination that demonstrates Dominica’s event and cultural tourism is alive and well. With the devastation suffered, efforts to promote the island as the number one destination have been wedged back tremendously leading organizers to influence Dominicans to celebrate what is still current and true – our traditions. This enabled a captivating and exciting tagline – ‘Celebrating Our Traditions’!

Attendees at the Launch included Senator Robert Tonge, Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal who presented the Feature Address, further expanding on the way forward for Dominica’s Carnival. Senator Tonge impressed the importance of Carnival by describing it as one of the most creative and imaginative aspects of the Dominican life.

He reminded the public of the economic benefits of hosting such a national event, “Mas Domnik provides a unique opportunity for our creative community – costume builders, song writers, music producers, seamstresses, tailors and performers of varying kinds to rise to the occasion and present their craft in a unique and distinct manner”.

Mr. Colin Piper, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority and Director of Tourism made a solid call to Dominicans both here and abroad to visit Dominica and experience a unique and spontaneous Carnival, the reasoning for it being dubbed ‘The Real Mas.’ Mr. Piper further strengthened the need to celebrate tradition, “Tradition means a lot to us and we intend on celebrating it honorably and safely.”

The launching of Mas Domnik 2018 came alive with other invited guests to include Mr. Raymond Lawrence – Chief Cultural Officer of the Cultural Division and Mr. Kareem Guiste – Regional Marketing Manager – Business and Government, FLOW, both of whom expressed assertiveness, commitment and just cause in working assiduously to ensure materialization of this national product.

The 2018 Carnival Calendar, though scaled down tremendously, still boasts of six weeks of calypso shows, celebrations, parades and fetes for every age group.

Mas Domnik, dubbed The Real Mas, is considered the last remaining fortress of true authentic masquerade in the Caribbean, and will run right through Carnival Monday and Tuesday on February 12th and 13th, culminating on Wednesday February 14th 2018.