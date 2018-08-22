Even though Dominica is still rebuilding from Hurricane Maria, the organizers of the Dominica Festivals Commission believe the staging of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) will be successful this year.

In fact, the annual three-day event, which will be staged between October 26-28th, is being promoted around the Caribbean and a delegation is presently in Antigua and Barbuda.

Acting Festival and Events Manager at the Dominica Festival Committee, Marva Williams, said following Maria last September, the Festivals Commission was not even certain whether there would be the staging of the event.

“There was a little bit of confusion because the country was in the worse condition ever, even worse than what Hurricane David did,” he stated.

But she said after discussion, the Festivals Commission decided that the Dominican culture was rich enough to rise above any disaster.

“This year will be bigger and better…it is forty years of independence this year and we should celebrate that,” she said.

Williams said the fact that the World Creole Music Festival could survive for twenty years, “it means we have to hold on to it.”

Meantime Festivals promoter Leroy “Wadico” Charles said Dominicans are simply thankful for life and will be celebrating life at this year’s festival.

“Many people did not make it after Hurricane Maria. For those who are alive, we are just giving thanks through our festival because we didn’t have to be here,” he said.

Some of the top international acts for this year’s festival include Kess the Band, Chronixx, Movado and Machel Montano.

The local line up includes the Midnight Groovers, Signal Band, Asa Banton, Carlene XP and Michele Henderson.