A four member delegation will participate in the 5th edition of the

Piton International Film Festival carded for August 18 – 25, 2018 in St. Lucia. The participants are Steve Hyacinth, Ivona Lugay and young actors Jose Henry and Amber Lugay.

The actors will take part in a screening for a short film to be produced during the Festival. The film will focus on challenges faced by young people at school and the choices they make. The Film Festival takes place at Hewanorra Gardens in Vieux Fort and includes music and writing workshops. Eleven movies from 8 countries will be screened during the Festival.

The Piton Internatioanl film Festival was founded by St. Lucian Edmund Umoja Herman and seeks to promote the film industry, educate persons on film making and create economic and employment opportunities for persons interested in this industry. It is anticipated that the participation of the young actors in this film festival will help to further develop their skills and give them direct insight into the film making industry.

