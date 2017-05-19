Leanne Evalyn Morancie, of Grand Bay, Dominica, is the 2017 Miss Legacy International.

In addition to the prestigious title, she also snagged the Miss Photogenic title, and was awarded for Best National Costume, and Best Empowerment Platform-F.L.Y. (First. Love. Yourself), which focuses on youth empowerment and development through the fine arts.

She was crowned on May 7th in Kingston Jamaica.

Morancie excitedly recalls on the night of her victory, “I could not believe that my name was called. I felt ecstatic.” She continues to say, “capturing the title of Miss Legacy International is a dream come true, I have truly worked hard on this journey and cannot wait to fulfill my duties as queen.”

As the reigning Miss Legacy International, Morancie will serve as an ambassador for Dominica, and all Caribbean islands. Her royal court consists of 1st runner up and Miss Congeniality, Miss Stacy Ann Nelson of Jamaica and 2nd runner up Reshonda Mason of Canada. Teresa Dias of St. Kitts Nevis and Natalie Henry of Haiti also vied for the title.

The Miss Legacy International Pageant is the brain child of Jamaica native and CEO of the Roushelle Reign creative consultant agency, Ms. Roushelle ‘Reign’ Green. No stranger to pageantry, Green has previously won the title of Miss Canada Petite 2012.

As a woman of international stature, Green created the Miss Legacy International Pageant to build a sisterhood of leadership while highlighting beauty and the philanthropic efforts of the respected competitors. Alongside CEO of Miss Legacy International Roushelle Reign, is her team, Communications Director Lij Tafari Smith, Operations Manager Ifidel Williams, and Samantha Saab acting Assistant Director.

“We are elated to have Leanne as Miss Legacy International 2017. Both her personal and professional goals align perfectly with our mantra and as such, she is suited to be our queen. I believe her reign will initiate conversations around the globe taking her, the brand, and its community outreach to different heights.” says Green.

Morancie states, “I am proud to represent the Nature Island and the Caribbean as a whole. I want to extend special thanks to my parents, Leah Jules and Evarus Morancie as well as my step-mother Dale Morancie. I also want to thank my VI-based glam team- Isabella Sylvester of Beat by Bella Make Up (Dominican decent) and my stylist, Chelsea Williams of Cancemini Art (Dominican decent) as well as my speech coach Olinger Augustin of Trademark Enterprise (St. Lucian decent).”

Leanne now has her eyes set on future pageants, including the 2018 Miss University of the Virgin Islands Ambassadorial Pageant and the I Am Every Woman Pageant based in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. As she serves as ambassador for the Caribbean internationally, Leanne plans to promote her platform F.L.Y and build the youth through the fine arts.