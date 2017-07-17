Budding Dominican Calypsonian, Charis D, is a finalist in a Kaiso competition which forms part of the Nevis Culturama Festival.

She is among nine performers who were chosen to go against King Dis n Dat in the Senior Kaiso finals on August 5, 2017.

The semi-final of the competition was held on Saturday, July 15.

Charis D, whose real name is Charis Daniel, competed with the song, ‘Nobody Doh Love Me’ by Pat Aaron.

She said in the song, she depicts Mother Earth as being treated in a bad way.

“I am singing on behalf of Mother Earth, so I am saying nobody loves me because they are treating me so bad and I am the ultimate victim of domestic violence,” she explained.

Charis D captured the “Champ of the Camp” title at the Harlem Plaza during the 2015 Carnival season with her song, “Carnival Baby.”

She left Dominica about a year ago.

Listen to the song below: