Budding Dominican Calypsonian, Charis D, is a finalist in a Kaiso competition which forms part of the Nevis Culturama Festival.
She is among nine performers who were chosen to go against King Dis n Dat in the Senior Kaiso finals on August 5, 2017.
The semi-final of the competition was held on Saturday, July 15.
Charis D, whose real name is Charis Daniel, competed with the song, ‘Nobody Doh Love Me’ by Pat Aaron.
She said in the song, she depicts Mother Earth as being treated in a bad way.
“I am singing on behalf of Mother Earth, so I am saying nobody loves me because they are treating me so bad and I am the ultimate victim of domestic violence,” she explained.
Charis D captured the “Champ of the Camp” title at the Harlem Plaza during the 2015 Carnival season with her song, “Carnival Baby.”
She left Dominica about a year ago.
Listen to the song below:
Even Nevis Dominicans have to migrate to get a better life
I wonder if all the people who complained about the Venezuelan National who competed in our Calypso Final will also complain about this.
or the Trinidadian .. I glad. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. We are too closed minded at times. If a Dominican went to trinidad and mash up their calypso finals it would make front page headlines and that dominican would be highly regarded his song would make ding dang on radio. but we want to play vex when someone from another nationality comes here and does the same. Kudos to the Charis D. make dominica proud. and we welcome foreigners to take part in our competitions.
Trini not Venezuela.
very Good. well done
great job cha
Go CharisD, make us proud. BRING HOME THE CROWN! You can do it